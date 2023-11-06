447 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2 %
Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $443.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.94 and a 1 year high of $463.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.20.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.