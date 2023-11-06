Hoylecohen LLC Invests $274,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after buying an additional 2,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after buying an additional 1,347,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $66.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

