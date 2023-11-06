Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 231,350 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,850,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Charles Schwab worth $331,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.10 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

