Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 668 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter worth approximately $651,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 65,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 409.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 55.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

