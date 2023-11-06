Earnest Partners LLC Sells 5,537 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $47,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 469,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

BR opened at $177.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $189.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total transaction of $4,680,560.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

