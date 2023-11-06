Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hilton Worldwide worth $73,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $157.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.