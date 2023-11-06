Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Sells 7,170 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 3.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,288,000 after buying an additional 264,824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 65,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

