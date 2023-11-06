Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Decreased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 170.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $198.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

