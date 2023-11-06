iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.00. 10,378,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.