LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.4 %

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 233,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,215. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

