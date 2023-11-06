LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 32,853 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 159.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter worth $2,821,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 57.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $8.39. 3,328,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,993,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 424.00 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

