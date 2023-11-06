LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 792 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.40.

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.98. 279,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

