Element Wealth LLC Sells 3,318 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Element Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after buying an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.91. 51,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $81.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

