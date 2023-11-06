Orcam Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.7% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $54.56. 1,108,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,733. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.