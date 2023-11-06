GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by General Catalyst Group Management LLC

General Catalyst Group Management LLC cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. GitLab accounts for about 4.6% of General Catalyst Group Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. General Catalyst Group Management LLC owned about 0.73% of GitLab worth $57,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GitLab by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,849 shares in the company, valued at $25,715,364.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 542,323 shares of company stock worth $26,384,985. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Down 3.3 %

GTLB stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.95. 324,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,640. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

