Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Cut by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 89,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,114.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,014 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,345. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

