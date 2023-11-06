Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,876,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 155,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,397. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $52.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

