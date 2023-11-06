Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 636.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,396. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $912.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

