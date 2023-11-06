Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 15,744.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,043 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 645,537 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.