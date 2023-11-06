Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,686 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.35% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after buying an additional 704,890 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after buying an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 230,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,950. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

