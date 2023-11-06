SouthState Corp Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after buying an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $153.81. 151,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

