Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $25.62

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.62, but opened at $26.72. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 91,424 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $82,564.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,282 shares of company stock worth $3,842,568. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

