SouthState Corp Purchases 47 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.06. 117,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,385. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.