Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Stock Up 17.4 %

Freshpet stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,547. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 28.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,784,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,149,000 after buying an additional 325,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Freshpet by 95.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after buying an additional 311,143 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

