Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Freshpet Stock Up 17.4 %
Freshpet stock traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,547. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45.
In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
