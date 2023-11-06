The Arena Group (AREN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
The Arena Group Trading Down 3.5 %
AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The Arena Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
