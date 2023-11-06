The Arena Group (AREN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. On average, analysts expect The Arena Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Arena Group alerts:

The Arena Group Trading Down 3.5 %

AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The Arena Group has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Arena Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Arena Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 548.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Arena Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.