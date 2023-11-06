Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $400.10 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

