BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 184.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,883,000 after buying an additional 3,012,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $117,492,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 131.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,268,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,722 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 151.32%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

