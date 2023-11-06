Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 629 Shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000.

Get iShares MSCI Belgium ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWK opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Belgium ETF

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Belgium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.