Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,660 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.60.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $197.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.76 and its 200-day moving average is $317.99.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

