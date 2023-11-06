BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

MUI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.24. 30,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.