SouthState Corp Has $5.02 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 131,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after buying an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 258,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

