HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,883,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $417.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $604.00 to $568.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $4,315,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,676,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $23,477,027. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

