Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.47. 1,231,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

