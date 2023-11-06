OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of H World Group worth $13,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,361,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in H World Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after buying an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in H World Group by 993.0% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,357,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,454,000 after buying an additional 3,050,373 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,356,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,136,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,656,000 after buying an additional 201,548 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Stock Performance

H World Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 114,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

