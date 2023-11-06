OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.83. 368,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $315.15 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $363.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

