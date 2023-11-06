KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,725 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after buying an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEKE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. 1,475,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,585. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.88.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Separately, HSBC upped their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

