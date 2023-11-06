OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,179,802 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,641,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179,802 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.12% of Grab worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Barclays raised Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,391,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.92. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

