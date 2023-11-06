OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,442 shares during the period. Organon & Co. accounts for 0.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.35% of Organon & Co. worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.09. 2,108,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,951. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

