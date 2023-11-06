Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $215.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.81. The company had a trading volume of 663,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $132.89 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after acquiring an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

