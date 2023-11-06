Piper Sandler Cuts Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $10.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 442.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,454. The company has a market cap of $128.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

