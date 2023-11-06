IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $423.72. 90,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $446.20 and its 200-day moving average is $478.38.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

