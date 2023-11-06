OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $26,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.79. 368,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

