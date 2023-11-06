OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.9% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Booking by 28.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Up 3.2 %

BKNG traded up $90.90 on Monday, reaching $2,949.65. 129,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,460. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,797.92 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,011.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2,863.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $13,644,967. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

