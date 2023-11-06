586 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,498,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Gartner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $386.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $401.18.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.