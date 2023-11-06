Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $162.38. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $79,621.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,214,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $79,621.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,214,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

