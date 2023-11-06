Hoylecohen LLC Sells 436 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

