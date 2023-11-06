Allegheny Financial Group LTD Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.24. 29,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,657. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

