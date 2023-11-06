Allegheny Financial Group LTD Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 62,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 66.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after purchasing an additional 190,546 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,457,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.32. 816,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,604. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

