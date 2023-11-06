Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,072 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,154. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.22. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

