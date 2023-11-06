Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,183 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Hershey were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.35. The stock had a trading volume of 192,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.82. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $183.74 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.71.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

